March 12 Canada's Khan Resources
said an Ontario court upheld an appeal from Russian uranium
miner Atomredmetzoloto JSC (ARMZ), wherein Khan and its
affiliates will not be able to proceed in Ontario with their
C$300 million lawsuit.
Khan had sued ARMZ in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice
for alleged interference in its Mongolian operations, but the
Russian justice ministry had refused to effect service on the
state-owned miner in February.
The Canadian uranium miner had said ARMZ sought to eliminate
Khan's mining and exploration licenses in Mongolia so that it
could proceed with its own joint venture with Mongolia's
state-owned MonAtom LLC.
"It (the decision) raises the perturbing question as to how
a company like ourselves can achieve adequate recourse for its
shareholders given the inability to even serve ARMZ with our
claim," Khan's Chief Executive Grant Edey said in a statement.
The company said it is reviewing the court's decision and
may seek an appeal.
Shares of Khan closed at 17.5 Canadian cents on Monday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.