KUWAIT May 20 Libya will have to pay Kuwait's
Kharafi group $930 million in damages for former leader Muammar
Gaddafi's cancelling of the construction of a vacation resort,
Kuwaiti newspapers reported on Monday.
M. A. Kharafi and Sons, a company owned by one of Gulf
state's biggest merchant families, won the award in arbitration
proceedings via the Arab League, al-Rai newspaper said, without
giving its source.
Officials at Kharafi, which owns National Industries Group
(NIG), National Investments Co., Al Mal
Investment Co. and a stake in telecoms, were
not immediately available for comment on the report, which was
also in al-Qabas and al-Jarida newspapers.
The Kuwaiti group signed a contract in 2006 with late leader
Gaddafi's government to build the resort in Tripoli, which would
have included hotel accommodation, villas and a shopping mall,
the reports said.
The company spent money on feasibility studies, design and
management contracts up until 2010, until Libya cancelled the
deal, the newspapers said. An uprising in 2011 eventually led to
Gaddaffi's death and his government's fall late that year.
The Kharafi group claimed it had lost 90 years worth of
revenue in the deal and used a joint investment protection
agreement from the Arab League for the case, the newspapers
said.
