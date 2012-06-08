(Corrects spokesman name in 2nd graf)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 Malaysia's state investor
Khazanah Nasional Bhd denied news reports that it was
a "serious bidder" for a controlling stake in Indian outsourcing
firm Aegis Global in a deal worth $1 billion.
"While it is not our policy to comment on speculation, these
stories being persistently run regarding Khazanah bidding for
Aegis are baseless and inaccurate," Khazanah spokesman Asuki
Abas told Reuters on Friday. "Khazanah has not submitted any bid
for Aegis."
India's Economic Times cited sources on Thursday as saying
that Khazanah was a top bidder for Aegis Global, a business
processing and outsourcing firm controlled by the influential
Ruia family.
The Ruias are seeking a valuation of over $1 billion for
their stake in Aegis, the Economic Times said, without
disclosing the size of the stake.
