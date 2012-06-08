(Corrects spokesman name in 2nd graf)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd denied news reports that it was a "serious bidder" for a controlling stake in Indian outsourcing firm Aegis Global in a deal worth $1 billion.

"While it is not our policy to comment on speculation, these stories being persistently run regarding Khazanah bidding for Aegis are baseless and inaccurate," Khazanah spokesman Asuki Abas told Reuters on Friday. "Khazanah has not submitted any bid for Aegis."

India's Economic Times cited sources on Thursday as saying that Khazanah was a top bidder for Aegis Global, a business processing and outsourcing firm controlled by the influential Ruia family.

The Ruias are seeking a valuation of over $1 billion for their stake in Aegis, the Economic Times said, without disclosing the size of the stake. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ryan Woo)