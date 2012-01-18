BRIEF-AQ Estate says existence of material uncertainties may cast doubt on Co's ability to continue as going concern
* Issues clarification on why the auditor did not have any comment for year ended 31 Dec 2016
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 18 Malaysia's state strategic investment arm Khazanah Nasional's total investment portfolio fell to 108.1 billion ringgit at the end of last year from 112.6 billion ringgit at the end of 2010, its managing director Azman Mokhtar said on Wednesday.
"We are cautious in the market, becoming net sellers, but we have built some growth engines in healthcare and that is where harvesting will begin," he told reporters. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to change its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts of the world.