SINGAPORE Dec 2 Malaysian state investor Khazanah's healthcare unit has added Goldman Sachs, DBS and Credit Suisse as joint bookrunners for a planned $1.5 billion initial public offering next year, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The banks join Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Deutsche and CIMB, who were appointed as joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the deal, sources said. .

"There are six banks on the deal," a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The IPO could be the country's fourth-biggest IPO ever and its second major deal in 2012, when Malaysian plantation company Felda Global Group will seek a $2 billion listing.

The firm is looking at a potential dual listing in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, sources said. The sources declined to comment because the IPO details are not public.

Officials with DBS, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Neither Khazanah not Integrated Healthcare officials could be immediately reached.