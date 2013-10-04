BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional will pay 486 million ringgit, or $152.1 million, for a stake of 4.95 percent in Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd, as it looks to tap into China's booming water treatment sector.
Khazanah said in a statement on Friday its subsidiary, Mount Reskit Investments Limited, would subscribe to 400 million new shares in the company, a unit of China's state infrastructure firm, Beijing Enterprises Group Ltd.
Another Khazanah subsidiary, KCS Green Energy, and a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group will combine the waste-to-energy assets of seven plants to build a bigger presence in China and expand into other markets, Khazanah said.
"Both the water and waste-to-energy sectors are highly strategic and yet defensive proxies to China's continuing urbanisation growth story," Khazanah said.
Growing water demand is expected to be a major issue in China over the next decade, as water scarcity worsens, driven by population growth, urbanisation and pollution, it added. ($1=3.1955 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.