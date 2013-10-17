SINGAPORE Oct 17 Malaysian state investor
Khazanah Nasional is offering up to S$600 million
($482.14 million) in Singapore dollar-denominated Islamic
securities that can be exchanged for shares in IHH Healthcare
, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.
The zero-coupon bonds, which have a five-year tenor, can be
exchanged into IHH shares at a premium of 10 to 17 percent over
the reference share price of 4.19 Malaysian ringgit.
CIMB, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the
bookrunners for the deal.
($1=1.2445 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Kevin Lim; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)