BRIEF-Zall Group proposes to re-elect cui jinfeng as executive director in AGM
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 18 Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd said on Friday it has issued S$600 million ($482.14 million) in Singapore dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, or sukuk, that can be exchanged for shares in IHH Healthcare Bhd.
The issuance, which can be exchanged into IHH shares at a premium of 10 to 17 percent over the reference share price of 4.19 ringgit ($1.33), as Khazanah diversifies on its fund-raising strategy.
"The Singapore dollar-denominated exchangeable Sukuk also provides a natural currency hedge for Khazanah towards its Singapore related investments," Khazanah said in a statement.
The Islamic bond or sukuk was priced at the tightest end of the price guidance of -0.25 percent yield to maturity and 17 percent exchange premium, according to Khazanah.
Reuters reported on Thurday that Khazanah had offered the Islamic bond to investors, citing a term sheet.
CIMB, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the bookrunners for the deal. ($1 = 3.1495 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
* Proposes to re-elect Cui Jinfeng as executive director in AGM
BERLIN, April 13 Lufthansa is due to receive 5 A320neo jets this year, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, half the number it originally expected, as delivery delays hamper the Airbus plane.