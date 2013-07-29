KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 A unit of Malaysia's
sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd will pay
$252 million to buy a 90 percent stake in Turkey's third-largest
insurer by market share, Acibadem Sigorta, Khazanah said on
Monday.
Acibadem Sigorta is a 50-50 venture between a holding
company owned by Dubai-based Abraaj Group and Mehmet Ali
Aydinlar, the founder of Turkey's Acibadem health group.
Aydinlar will now own the remaining 10 percent of Acibadem
after Khazanah's unit Avicennia completes the purchase, Khazanah
said.
Khazanah beat Sompo Japan Insurance and British medical
services group Bupa for the stake in the Turkish
firm, which has a market share of just over 10 percent at the
end of 2012.