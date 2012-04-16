By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, April 16
KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 Malaysia's state investor
Khazanah Nasional Bhd is expected to list its
healthcare assets in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore in the second
half, a deal that could fetch $1.5 billion, two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The dual listing could be the fourth-biggest initial public
offering in the city state's history and Malaysia's
second-largest this year after the planned listing of Malaysian
plantation group Felda Global Venture Holdings.
"It is coming out in the second half," a source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday. "Some preliminary
discussions are being held with cornerstones and Khazanah's
representatives."
The IPO will be one of the first after elections in Malaysia
that are widely expected to be held in June. Analysts and
investment bankers have said Malaysia's IPO pipeline has slowed
ahead of the poll because of concerns of market volatility.
A second source said the listing was set for June or July,
with pre-marketing to start in May.
Khazanah officials were not immediately available for
comment.
ACQUISITION TRAIL
The first source, who declined to be identified as the
details of the listing have not yet been made public, said
Khazanah was still making acquisitions "to bulk up the initial
public offering (IPO)".
Khazanah's healthcare assets are currently parked under
Integrated Healthcare Holdings (IHH), in which Japan's Mitsui &
Co Ltd owns a 30 percent stake.
Aside from IHH's recent purchase of Turkish hospital group
Acibadem AS, the unit to be listed would have assets
of Singapore's Parkway Holdings, Malaysia-based Pantai Hospitals
and International Medical University.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank AG
and CIMB are joint global coordinators and
book runners for the deal. Goldman Sachs, DBS
and Credit Suisse are joint bookrunners, a source
told Reuters in December.
(Additional reporting by Charmian Kok in SINGAPORE; Editing by
