* Deutsche, BofA-Merrill, CIMB hired for listing - sources
* Malaysia listing likely in 1H 2012 - sources
* Listed vehicle may include Turkish assets - sources
By Min Hun Fong and Daniel Stanton
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Malaysian state
investor Khazanah has hired Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch, Deutsche and CIMB as joint global
coordinators for listing of its healthcare unit that could raise
about $1.5 billion, three sources with knowledge of the deal
told Reuters.
The deal could be the country's fourth-biggest IPO ever and
its second major deal in 2012, when Malaysian plantation company
Felda Global Group is also seeking a $2 billion listing.
The initial public offering of Khazanah's healthcare unit
in Kuala Lumpur in the first half of next year may include
potential hospital assets in Turkey, where the Malaysian
investor's unit is nearing a deal to buy hospital group Acibadem
, sources told Reuters.
Seven international and three regional banks
pitched last week after the list was narrowed down from about
15, sources told Reuters.
The unit to be listed would have assets of Singapore's
Parkway Holdings as well as Khazanah's stakes in Malaysia-based
Pantai Hospitals and the International Medical University.
KEY BUSINESS
Khazanah, which has varied interests, including banking and
aviation, has identified healthcare as one of its key businesses
amidst a government call for the fund to pare down its stake in
corporates to improve market liquidity.
Khazanah purchased Asia's biggest-listed hospital operator
Parkway last year in a deal that valued the company at $3.3
billion, outbidding Indian competitor Fortis Healthcare
International.
Khazanah's unit Integrated Healthcare is currently in
exclusive talks to take over Acibadem. Deutsche Bank
is advising the Malaysian firm on that deal. Goldman Sachs
and Merrill Lynch are advising the seller.
The sources declined to be identified because the mandates
are not public. Khazanah and CIMB declined to comment. A
Deutsche and Bank of America-Merrill spokesmen declined to
comment.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar and Y-Sing Liau; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)