By Min Hun Fong and Daniel Stanton

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Malaysian state investor Khazanah has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Deutsche and CIMB as joint global coordinators for listing of its healthcare unit that could raise about $1.5 billion, three sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The deal could be the country's fourth-biggest IPO ever and its second major deal in 2012, when Malaysian plantation company Felda Global Group is also seeking a $2 billion listing.

The initial public offering of Khazanah's healthcare unit in Kuala Lumpur in the first half of next year may include potential hospital assets in Turkey, where the Malaysian investor's unit is nearing a deal to buy hospital group Acibadem , sources told Reuters.

Seven international and three regional banks pitched last week after the list was narrowed down from about 15, sources told Reuters.

The unit to be listed would have assets of Singapore's Parkway Holdings as well as Khazanah's stakes in Malaysia-based Pantai Hospitals and the International Medical University.

KEY BUSINESS

Khazanah, which has varied interests, including banking and aviation, has identified healthcare as one of its key businesses amidst a government call for the fund to pare down its stake in corporates to improve market liquidity.

Khazanah purchased Asia's biggest-listed hospital operator Parkway last year in a deal that valued the company at $3.3 billion, outbidding Indian competitor Fortis Healthcare International.

Khazanah's unit Integrated Healthcare is currently in exclusive talks to take over Acibadem. Deutsche Bank is advising the Malaysian firm on that deal. Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch are advising the seller.

The sources declined to be identified because the mandates are not public. Khazanah and CIMB declined to comment. A Deutsche and Bank of America-Merrill spokesmen declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar and Y-Sing Liau; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)