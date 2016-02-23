HONG KONG, Feb 23 (IFR) - Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad is marketing five-year US dollar sukuk in the US Treasuries plus 190bp area.

CIMB, DBS and Standard Chartered are lead managers for the deal that is expected to price today.

The Reg S senior unsecured bonds will list in Malaysia and Singapore under English and Malaysian law.

The sukuk will be issued through Danga Capital Berhad, a special purpose vehicle, with the SWF acting as obligor. They will be issued off a multi-currency Islamic securities issuance programme. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)