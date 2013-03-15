KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, has invited banks to pitch proposals for an exchangeable Islamic bond, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

IFR said the five-year bond, which will be denominated in US dollars or Singapore dollars, that could be exchangeable into one of four stocks - Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, Axiata Bhd or IHH Healthcare .

An equity-linked deal in Singapore dollars would be its first in that currency, IFR said.

Khazanah in March 2012 issued a $358 million bond, which was exchangeable into shares of Hong Kong-listed Parkson Retail Group Ltd.

It was the first equity-linked bond in Malaysia since 2010. Telecommunications-operator Axiata, in which Khazanah is the biggest stakeholder, issued a $1.5 billion multi-currency Islamic bond in July last year.

Asia's third-largest bond market surpassed the 1 trillion ringgit ($320 billion) mark for the first time last year. ($1 = 3.1120 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by IFR. Writing by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)