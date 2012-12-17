KUALA LUMPUR Dec 17 Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd said it wants to sell its 45 percent stake in Time Engineering Bhd as part of a wider plan to divest non-core assets.

It said only majority Bumiputra-owned companies can bid for the stake. It gave no details on price in a statement on Monday.

Bumiputra, meaning "sons of the soil" in the Malay language, refers to majority ethnic Malays and other indigenous people in the country who benefit from a decades-old affirmative action policy that favours them in housing, education and business.

Time shares ended trading on Monday at 0.29 ringgit per share, valuing Khazanah's stake at 101.2 million ringgit ($33.11 million).

Time reported a net loss of 4.7 million ringgit ($1.54 million) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The sale would mark the halfway point in Khazanah's plans to sell 10 non-core assets. In January, it sold its stake in domestic carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd to a company owned by Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary for $412 million. ($1 = 3.0565 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran and David Cowell)