KUALA LUMPUR Dec 17 Malaysia's state investor
Khazanah Nasional Bhd said it wants to sell its 45
percent stake in Time Engineering Bhd as part of a
wider plan to divest non-core assets.
It said only majority Bumiputra-owned companies can bid for
the stake. It gave no details on price in a statement on Monday.
Bumiputra, meaning "sons of the soil" in the Malay language,
refers to majority ethnic Malays and other indigenous people in
the country who benefit from a decades-old affirmative action
policy that favours them in housing, education and business.
Time shares ended trading on Monday at 0.29 ringgit per
share, valuing Khazanah's stake at 101.2 million ringgit ($33.11
million).
Time reported a net loss of 4.7 million ringgit ($1.54
million) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
The sale would mark the halfway point in Khazanah's plans to
sell 10 non-core assets. In January, it sold its stake in
domestic carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd to a company
owned by Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary for $412
million.
($1 = 3.0565 Malaysian ringgits)
