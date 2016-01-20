KUALA LUMPUR Jan 20 An investment group led by
Malaysia's state fund Khazanah Nasional has invested
$160 million in Hong Kong-based financial technology start-up
WeLab.
Other investors include ING Bank and Guangdong
Financial Technology Group, the Malaysian sovereign fund said in
a statement on Wednesday.
WeLab, which provides consumer loans in China and Hong Kong
through online and mobile platforms, is part of a rapidly
growing crop of fintech companies that offer financial services
through non-traditional means.
According to WeLab's website, Sequoia Capital and Hong Kong
tycoon Li Ka-shing's TOM Group have also invested in the firm.
The new investment will allow Khazanah to gain exposure to
China's growing consumer loan market where the rising demand is
currently unmet by traditional banking services, the state fund
said in the statement.
WeLab is exploring a potential collaboration in online
lending and direct banking with ING, and will also start
collaborating with Postal Savings Bank of China and possibly
other commercial banks in 2016, the statement added.
Just last week, Khazanah pledged to boost its international
presence, including in China, after posting a small rise in
asset value in 2015.
