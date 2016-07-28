DUBAI, July 28 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 22 percent fall in second-quarter
net profit on Thursday as income from associates and dividends
declined.
The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the
world's top companies. These include Citigroup and
microblogging site Twitter.
Kingdom made a net profit of 185.8 million riyals ($49.5
million) in the three months to June 30, down from 238.3 million
riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse
statement.
It attributed the fall in net profit to lower income from
associates, joint ventures and other income sources, in addition
to a decrease in dividends income, a rise in finance charges as
well as general and administrative costs.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in
each reporting period before publishing more detailed results
later.
Kingdom has started a sales process for its Four Seasons
hotel in the Canadian city of Toronto, with the property
expected to sell for as much as C$250 million, Reuters reported
on June 6 citing sources familiar with the matter.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)