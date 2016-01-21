* Q4 profit slumps 85.8 pct to 37.9 mln riyals - statement
* Lower dividends, income from hotels business hurt earnings
(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI Jan 21 Kingdom Holding, the
investment firm owned by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin
Talal, reported a 85.8 percent slump in fourth-quarter net
profit on Thursday, weighed by lower income and higher
provisioning.
Net profit fell to 37.91 million riyals ($10.1 million) for
the three months to Dec. 31 from 266 million riyals a year
earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
The investment firm attributed the result to impairment
provisions and falls in dividend income, as well as lower
revenue and operating income from its hotels business.
These factors offset an increase in income from associates
and joint ventures, as well as lower general and administrative
expenses and financing costs.
It did not elaborate. Saudi companies issue brief earnings
statements early in the reporting period before publishing
detailed results later.
On Dec. 10, Kingdom said it would exchange its stake in FRHI
Holdings for 1.27 billion riyals in a swap deal with AccorHotels
also including other assets and a stake in the French
hotel chain.
The transaction came as part of the deal which would see
AccorHotels buy the parent firm of the Fairmont, Raffles and
Swissotel chains in a cash-and-share deal worth $2.9 billion
that will raise the U.S. profile of Europe's largest hotel
company.
Kingdom in November divested its entire stake in Saudi
Research and Marketing Group, publisher of pan-Arab newspaper
Asharq al-Awsat and one of the Middle East's largest media
companies, for 837.2 million riyals..
($1 = 3.7529 riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)