Sailing-French underdogs show flair after late America's Cup bid
May 29 Groupama Team France come to the 35th America's Cup as underdogs, the last of the five crews to challenge Oracle Team USA for the coveted sailing trophy.
DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons reported a widening fourth-quarter net loss on Thursday.
* Loss of 32.14 million riyals ($8.6 million) in three months to Dec. 31, compared to loss of 1.04 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.
* EFG Hermes had forecast a net loss of 42.84 million riyals.
* Revenue plunged 48 percent to 201.07 million riyals, mainly because of slow progress with current projects and a decline in new project awards amid an extended slowdown in the construction sector.
* Contract awards in fourth quarter were worth 65.5 million riyals, up from 11.9 million riyals a year ago. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
May 29 Groupama Team France come to the 35th America's Cup as underdogs, the last of the five crews to challenge Oracle Team USA for the coveted sailing trophy.
NAIROBI, May 29 Kenya's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate at 10.0 percent on Monday, the bank's monetary policy committee said, a bid to reduce the threat of demand-driven inflation.