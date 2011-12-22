SEOUL Dec 22 Kia Motors Corp,
an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, on Thursday
unveiled an all-electric version of its small car initially for
government use in South Korea, as the companies begin to tap the
nascent segment.
Kia Motors, South Korea's second-biggest automaker, said it
would manufacture 2,500 units of its first electric vehicle next
year, based on its box-shaped Ray model launched in late
November, for domestic sale only.
"We plan to sell it to the public later, but have not
decided when and how many to sell," a Kia Motors spokesman said.
Kia said the Kia Ray EV could travel up to 139 km (86 miles)
on a single charge and had a maximum speed of 130 km per hour.
The high price tag and a lack of charging infrastructure
have been cited as major hurdles for the fast adoption of
electric cars, which are struggling to compete with
gasoline-burning models with striking fuel efficiency.
Seoul said on Thursday that it would provide tax support of
up to 4.2 million won ($3,700) for the Ray and Renault Samsung
Motors' upcoming SM3 ZE electric compact to help rev up the
market.
"There are 500 slow/fast recharge stations in South Korea,
and the government plans to increase that figure to 3,100
stations by the end of 2012," Kia said in a statement.
Hyundai was a latecomer to the green car industry, launching
the hybrid version of its Sonata sedan in the United States only
this year, while bigger rival Toyota Motor Corp has
long dominated the segment with its Prius hybrid.
General Motors Co and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
are betting big on the Volt and Nissan electric vehicles.
Hyundai Motor started last year to produce its first
all-electric model, BlueOn, for only fleet use in South Korea.