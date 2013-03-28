SEOUL, March 28 South Korea's Kia Motors
plans to sell its upscale Quoris sedan in the United
States next year, a top executive told Reuters on Thursday, a
critical test for the affiliate of Hyundai Motor to
move beyond its image as a maker of value-for-money cars.
"We plan to launch Quoris in the United States in the first
half of next year. We are considering whether or not to change
the name because some people say it is difficult to pronounce
the name," the executive said on the sidelines of the Seoul
Motor Show that kicks off on Thursday.
Quoris, sold as the K9 in South Korea, is Kia's first
rear-wheel drive luxury sedan, but the model, launched in South
Korea and some overseas markets such as the Middle East last
year, failed to meet its target - sales reached 7,700 last year,
less than half the 18,200 target.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)