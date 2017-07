HONG KONG, July 10 (IFR) - Kia Motors, rated Baa1/A-/BBB+, has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, HSBC and Nomura for an offering of US dollar bonds.

The Korean carmaker is expected to issue the proposed 144A/Reg S notes as early as August. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)