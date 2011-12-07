SEOUL Dec 7 Kia Motors, South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said on Wednesday it plans to raise production capacity at its South Korean plant in Gwangju by a quarter by 2013 to meet rising demand for its Sportage and Soul SUVs.

Kia would consider a facility investment of 150 billion Korean won ($132.60 million) to boost annual capacity to 620,000 vehicles from the current 500,000 units, a Kia Motors spokesman said. The plan would require union approval.

Despite solid demand for affordable, quality models, Kia and its parent firm, Hyundai Motor, are unable to produce enough cars because of their stretched manufacturing capacity, which could also slow their volume growth next year.

Kia's factory in the southeastern city of Gwangju is one of its four auto plants in South Korea, and accounts for about 18 percent of Kia's global production capacity.

A union official at the automaker said union members will discuss the matter on Thursday. ($1 = 1131.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills)