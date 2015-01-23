BRIEF-Comvita says it is assessing Myrtle rust situation
* Is gathering information about Myrtle rust situation and it is too soon to speculate on potential impact on industry
SEOUL Jan 23 Kia Motors Corp said on Friday that it would increase its year-end 2014 dividend by over 40 percent, joining sister company Hyundai Motor in raising payouts to investors concerned about slowing growth.
Kia Motors said it would pay a dividend of 1,000 won ($1) each common share held, compared with 700 won at the end of 2013. ($1 = 1,083.8000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
