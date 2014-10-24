SEOUL Oct 24 Kia Motors said on Friday that it was considering introducing an interim dividend, joining affiliate Hyundai Motor in trying to assuage investors' outrage over their recent buy of a Seoul property.

Park Han-woo, CFO and president of Kia Motors, also said the automaker plans to increase dividends "gradually" as part of its shareholder-friendly policy.

Last month, Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis bid $10 billion for the plot of land in Seoul's high-end Gangnam district, more than triple the appraised price, to build a headquarters, theme park and shopping mall, sending their shares tumbling.

Hyundai Motor on Thursday that it may pay its first-ever interim dividend next year, helping to send its shares surging 6 percent despite weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)