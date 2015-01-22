SEOUL Jan 22 Kia Motors needs to
set up a factory in India to tap growth there and offset slowing
sales in Russia and China, the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper quoted the
South Korean automaker's chief executive as saying.
India is expected to become the world's third largest auto
market by next year, according to industry data provider IHS.
Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co,
currently has no production in India, and high import taxes mean
Kia's India sales are also negligible.
By contrast, Hyundai has two factories in India and is the
country's second-largest automaker after Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
.
"While growth in Russia or China is stagnating, India is
where Kia will ultimately make a leap forward," Kia CEO Park
Han-woo, a former head of Hyundai Motor's Indian unit, told the
newspaper.
The report gave no further details and a Kia Motors
spokesman said the automaker had "no current plan to build a new
factory in India or enter the market".
Park also said Kia was developing a rival to Toyota Motor's
Prius hybrid cars, but gave no details. Hyundai Motor
has said it plans to roll out a hybrid-dedicated model this
year.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)