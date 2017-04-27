SEOUL, April 27 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp said it plans to sign a deal on Thursday to invest about $1.1 billion to build its first factory in India.

Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, said it plans to start production of the factory in Anantapur District in the state of Andhra Pradesh in the second half of 2019. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)