MEXICO CITY, July 22 South Korean automaker Kia
Motors Corp is in talks with Mexico to open a new
auto plant worth at least $1.5 billion, officials from Nuevo
Leon's state government said on Tuesday.
The plant, which sources say will have an annual capacity of
some 300,000 cars, would be built on the northeastern fringe of
the city of Monterrey, according to several people familiar with
the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Sources in South Korea previously told Reuters that the
plant will initially begin producing two small cars. The plant
could help meet demand in the United States where Kia has just
one plant.
