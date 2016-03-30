SEOUL, March 30 Kia Motors expects
to start production at its first Mexico factory in the first
half of this year as planned, despite local government calls for
a change to an investment deal reached with the South Korean
company.
The new government in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon is
demanding Kia renegotiate some of the incentives promised in the
2014 deal, citing the state's difficult financial situation, Kia
said.
"The investment contract between the company and the Nuevo
Leon state government was done through a legitimate procedure,
and we expect the state government to respect the contract and
faithfully abide by it," the South Korean automaker said in a
statement on Wednesday.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that South
Korean President Park Geun-hye may address the issue during
talks with her Mexican counterpart early next month.
Kia aims to start the output of its Forte compact at the
factory on May 15 as scheduled, the person said, declining to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The carmaker in 2014 announced the $1 billion project to
build the Mexico plant, with a capacity of 300,000 vehicles a
year. It will cater to demand from North America and South
America.
Affiliate Hyundai Motors also plans to build its
Accent small car at the Kia factory next year, two people
familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Jeeheun
Kahng; Editing by Joseph Radford)