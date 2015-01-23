BRIEF-Comvita says it is assessing Myrtle rust situation
* Is gathering information about Myrtle rust situation and it is too soon to speculate on potential impact on industry
Jan 23 Kia Motors Corp
* CFO says plans to export vehicles from Russia if market weakness persists
* CFO says to raise vehicle prices in Russia, cut shipments to Russia this year
* CFO says will continue to consider building new factories in emerging markets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)
