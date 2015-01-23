SEOUL Jan 23 South Korea's Kia Motors Corp
posted a 54 percent fall in quarterly net profit on
Thursday, missing analyst estimates, as a plunge in the rouble
pulled down income earned in Russia where Hyundai-Kia rank
second.
Kia, a sister company of Hyundai Motor Co,
posted fourth-quarter net profit of 436 billion won ($402.10
million), versus the 949 billion won of a year earlier and 794
billion won average estimate of 20 analysts polled by Reuters.
Shares of Kia fell 7 percent last year, compared with the
wider market's 5 percent decline.($1 = 1,084.3000 won)
