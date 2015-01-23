SEOUL Jan 23 South Korea's Kia Motors Corp posted a 54 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday, missing analyst estimates, as a plunge in the rouble pulled down income earned in Russia where Hyundai-Kia rank second.

Kia, a sister company of Hyundai Motor Co, posted fourth-quarter net profit of 436 billion won ($402.10 million), versus the 949 billion won of a year earlier and 794 billion won average estimate of 20 analysts polled by Reuters.

Shares of Kia fell 7 percent last year, compared with the wider market's 5 percent decline.($1 = 1,084.3000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)