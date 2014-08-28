SEOUL Aug 28 Kia Motors said on Thursday that it aims to sell 270,000 new Sorento sport utility vehicles (SUVs) globally next year, seeking to maintain its momentum in the United States and other key markets.

South Korea's Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor , on Thursday launched the redesigned Sorento SUV in Korea in the model's first major makeover in over five years.

The model, which is Kia's third-biggest selling model in the United States after the Optima sedan and the boxy Soul car, will be launched in the United States, Europe and other markets in the first half of next year.

Kia aims to sell 50,000 new Sorentos in Korea and 220,000 overseas next year. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)