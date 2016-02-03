SEOUL Feb 3 Kia Motors plans to
start production of its first sports sedan in May 2017, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters, seeking to burnish a
sporty, younger image as larger sibling Hyundai Motor
builds up its premium offerings.
Kia plans annual production of 60,000 for the sedan,
codenamed CK, said two people with direct knowledge of the
matter, declining to be identified as the plans have not been
made official.
The four-door model aims to take on BMW's 4 series
as well as the Audi A5, and will feature 2.0-litre,
2.2-litre and 3.0-litre engine options, one person said, adding
that it will be Kia's second rear-wheel drive car.
Once known for cheap and bland models, both Hyundai and Kia
are keen to move upmarket as their cars gain traction with
consumers but differentiating their brands has been and will
continue to prove a challenge.
Hyundai, which owns 34 percent of Kia, launched standalone
luxury brand Genesis last year making it difficult for Kia to
compete in that segment, particularly as its lone luxury
offering, the K900, has been met with a tepid response from
consumers.
"As Kia has no luxury brand, it is trying to position itself
as a sporty brand," said a third person with knowledge of the
planned new model.
A Kia spokesman declined to comment, saying the company did
not comment on plans for new models.
The new car, smaller than Hyundai's mid-sized Genesis Coupe,
would be the first compact sports sedan from either firm.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina
Gibbs)