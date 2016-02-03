* Annual output of 60,000 vehicles for the sedan planned
-sources
* Sedan to take on BMW 4 series, Audi A5 -source
* Kia faces challenge of differentiating its brand from
Hyundai
(Adds production details, Kia design turnaround background)
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Feb 3 Kia Motors plans to
launch its first sports sedan next year, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters, seeking to burnish a sporty, younger
image as larger sibling Hyundai Motor builds up its
premium offerings.
Kia aims to start producing the sedan, codenamed CK, in May
2017 and will target annual output of 60,000 vehicles, said two
people with direct knowledge of the matter, declining to be
identified as the plans have not been made official.
The four-door model plans to take on BMW's 4 series
as well as the Audi A5, and will feature
2.0-litre, 2.2-litre and 3.0-litre engine options, one person
said, adding that it will be Kia's second rear-wheel drive car.
Once known for cheap and bland models, both Hyundai and Kia
are keen to move upmarket as their cars gain traction with
consumers but differentiating their brands has been and will
continue to prove a challenge.
Hyundai, which owns 34 percent of Kia, launched standalone
luxury brand Genesis last year making it difficult for Kia to
compete in that segment, particularly as its lone luxury
offering, the K900, has been met with a tepid response from
consumers.
"As Kia has no luxury brand, it is trying to position itself
as a sporty brand," said a third person with knowledge of the
planned new model.
A Kia spokesman declined to comment, saying the company did
not comment on plans for new models.
REPLICATING SOUL SUCCESS
The new car, smaller than Hyundai's mid-sized Genesis Coupe,
would be the first compact sports sedan from either firm. It
will be made at a Kia factory near Seoul after some production
of the lower-margin Rio small car is shifted to Mexico early
next year, the sources said.
But carving out its own sporty niche could be tricky for Kia
with Hyundai also expected to launch a sports sedan and a new
sports coupe under the Genesis brand. Hyundai is also believed
to be working on high performance variants of some models from
both the Genesis and Hyundai marques in effort led by Albert
Biermann, former chief engineer for BMW's "M" performance car
brand.
Kia has hopes of a sports car that could replicate the
success of its boxy Soul, which represented the start of a
design-driven turnaround under chief designer Peter Schreyer, a
veteran of Audi. The automaker has since introduced several
sporty sedan concept vehicles including the GT and the Novo.
"Kia hit a home run with the Soul - they figured out how to
keep it fresh and fun," said Dave Sullivan, product analysis
manager at consultancy AutoPacific.
"Apply this formula to a rear-wheel drive sedan and they
might be able to go after a younger consumer who is bored with
the played-out BMW 3-Series but wants to move out of their Soul
they have had since college," said Sullivan, who is based in Ann
Arbor, Michigan.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina
Gibbs)