UPDATE 1-Alibaba reveals $6 bln share buyback as misses EPS forecast
* Adjusted EPS 4.35 yuan, vs estimated 4.48 yuan (Releads, adds details throughout)
BRATISLAVA Jan 7 Kia Motors Corp's Slovak unit lifted production by 4 percent in 2015 to a record 338,000 cars, the company said on Thursday.
Engine production increased by 18 percent to 582,000 units, it added.
Kia is one of top manufacturers in the export-reliant country whose growth has outpaced euro zone peers in recent years.
(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
* Adjusted EPS 4.35 yuan, vs estimated 4.48 yuan (Releads, adds details throughout)
* Stage Stores reports first quarter results and declares quarterly cash dividend