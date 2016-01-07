BRATISLAVA Jan 7 Kia Motors Corp's Slovak unit lifted production by 4 percent in 2015 to a record 338,000 cars, the company said on Thursday.

Engine production increased by 18 percent to 582,000 units, it added.

Kia is one of top manufacturers in the export-reliant country whose growth has outpaced euro zone peers in recent years.

