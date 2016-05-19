BRIEF-WSE resumes trading of Star Fitness shares
* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) RESOLVES TO RESUME TRADING OF STAR FITNESS SA SHARES AS OF MAY 23 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRATISLAVA May 19 Kia Motors' Slovak factory expects its output to rise in 2016 after producing a record 338,000 cars last year, Chief Executive Eek Hee Lee said on Thursday.
Kia is one of top manufacturers in the export-reliant country, with nearly all of the Slovak factory's production sent abroad. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova)
* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) RESOLVES TO RESUME TRADING OF STAR FITNESS SA SHARES AS OF MAY 23 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value