PRAGUE Jan 12 Kia Motors Corp's Slovak unit raised production to a record 339,500 cars in 2016, up slightly from 338,000 produced the year before, the company said on Thursday.

Engine production also rose around 5 percent to an all-time high of 612,900, Kia said.

The bulk of Kia's Slovak production is for export, with the most cars being shipped to Britain, Germany and Russia last year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)