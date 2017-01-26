(Add Kia exec comments, background)
SEOUL Jan 26 Kia Motors said on
Thursday it is drawing up a contingency plan to cope with the
policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, reflecting growing
wariness by Asian exporters about the prospect of U.S.
protectionism.
Trump has promised to revive U.S. industrial jobs by forcing
automakers to stop making cars in Mexico, threatening to tax
imports and promising to make it more attractive for businesses
to operate in the United States.
South Korea-based Kia Motors last year started production at
a new plant in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, while sister firm Hyundai
Motor will begin making cars at Kia's Mexico plant
this year.
"We acknowledge that there are a lot of concerns about the
uncertainty stemming from the new U.S. administration," Han
Chun-soo, Kia's chief financial officer, said during an earnings
conference call.
"While closely monitoring its policy directions, we are
preparing to respond by setting up a step-by-step,
scenario-based contingency plan."
Trump has warned German carmakers and Japan's Toyota
of a "big border tax" if they build cars for the U.S.
market in Mexico. So far however he has not commented on the
South Korean carmakers' plans.
Kia plans to more than double its Mexico output this year to
250,000 vehicles and aims to boost U.S. sales by 8 percent to
699,000 vehicles. Hyundai and Kia together rank fifth in global
car sales.
Hyundai Motor on Wednesday said it expected competition and
protectionist measures to increase, after posting its lowest
quarterly profit in about five years.
Hyundai Motor group, which includes Kia, last week said it
planned to lift U.S. investment by 50 percent to $3.1 billion
over five years and could build a new plant there.
KIA TARGETS SUVs
Kia on Thursday said it planned to launch a small sport
utility vehicle in South Korea this year, in a bid to take
advantage of a booming segment.
The model would be a "crossover utility vehicle (CUV)" based
on its Pride sedan, also known as the Rio, the carmaker said
without elaborating.
Kia Motors already sells a small SUV called Niro, a
gasoline-electric hybrid model.
It also planned to introduce a small SUV in Europe this
year, it added.
