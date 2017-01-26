SEOUL Jan 26 Kia Motors said on Thursday that it plans to launch a small sport utility vehicle in South Korea this year, in a bid to enter the booming segment.

Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, said in an earnings presentation that the model would be a "crossover utility vehicle (CUV)" based on its Pride (Rio) sedan, without elaborating further.

Kia Motors currently sells a small SUV called Niro, but it is a gasoline-electric hybrid model.

Kia Motors also said it planned to introduce a small SUV in Europe this year, without elaborating. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)