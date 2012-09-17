PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Sept 17 Kia Motors'
vice chairman said on Monday the South Korean
carmaker expects to meet this year's sales target of 2.71
million vehicles despite recent partial stoppages at South
Korean plants, saying it will try to make up lost production
with extra work.
Hank Lee also said Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor
, was considering adding more production capacity in
overseas markets, saying it is deliberating where and when the
possible expansion might be.
