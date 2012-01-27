SEOUL Jan 27 South Korean carmaker Kia
Motors said on Friday that it aimed to boost vehicle
sales in Europe and the United States by double-digit
percentages this year despite an uncertain economic environment,
targeting a 9.5 percent rise in global sales.
The announcement came as the South Korean automaker reported
net profit for the October to December quarter fell 3.5 percent
to 790.4 billion won ($704.52 million) from a year earlier, far
missing a consensus forecast of 1.1 trillion won and pushing its
shares down.
Kia Motor shares dropped 1.6 percent in a wider market
up 0.44 percent as of 0230 GMT.
Kia said it aimed to boost sales in Europe by 22.8 percent
to 356,000 vehicles and U.S. sales by 10 percent to 534,000
vehicles this year.
Kia joins sibling Hyundai Motor in seeking to
aggressively raise sales in Europe this year as local automakers
struggle from the region's debt crisis.
At the Detroit Auto Show earlier this month, industry
executives predicted a steady recovery in U.S. car demand, but
were far less bullish about the European market, which is
forecast to contract about 5 percent for a fifth consecutive
annual decline.