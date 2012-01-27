* Kia targets 23 pct jump in Europe sales
* Aims for 10 pct sales increase in U.S.
* To launch K9 in S.Korea in Q2, new Cee'd in Europe
* Company reviewing capacity plan
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Jan 27 South Korean carmaker Kia
Motors Corp said on Friday that it aims to lift
vehicle sales in Europe and the United States by double-digit
percentages this year, despite an uncertain economic
environment, and targets a 9.5 percent rise in global sales.
The announcement came as the automaker reported that net
profit for the October-December quarter fell 3.5 percent to
790.4 billion won ($704.52 million) from a year earlier, well
below a consensus forecast of 1.1 trillion won and pushing its
shares down.
Kia said it aimed to boost sales in Europe by 22.8 percent
to 356,000 vehicles and U.S. sales by 10 percent to 534,000
vehicles this year.
Kia joins sibling Hyundai Motor Co in seeking to
aggressively increase sales in Europe this year as local
automakers struggle from the region's debt
crisis.
At the Detroit Auto Show earlier this month,
industry executives predicted a steady recovery in U.S. car
demand, but were far less bullish about the European market,
which is forecast to contract about 5 percent for a fifth
consecutive annual decline.
Hyundai and Kia, which combined rank fifth in global car
sales, also forecast their breakneck sales growth in the United
States and globally to soften this year.
Kia said it aimed to raise global sales to 2.71 million
vehicles this year, from 2.48 million last year, which would
mark 9.5 percent growth - half that of last year.
Kia reported 36 percent growth in U.S. sales and 12 percent
in Europe sales last year.
Kia's Chief Financial Officer Lee Jae-rok said the
company planned to launch a full revamp of its Cee'd small car
in Europe this year, and its new premium large K9 sedan in South
Korea in the second quarter.
"The K9 will be priced between (Hyundai's) Genesis and Equus
... We aim to sell more than 2,000 K9s per month in the domestic
market," Lee told an earnings conference call.
He also said the company had no "detailed plan" to expand
production capacity other than a planned third plant in China,
adding that the company was reviewing capacity as part of the
"mid- and long-term master plan" it was working on.
Kia Motor shares were down 2.5 percent in a flat market
as of 0415 GMT.