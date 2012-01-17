BRATISLAVA Jan 17 Kia Motors' Slovak plant aims to lift production by more than 10 percent to 285,000 vehicles in 2012 after a similar rise in output last year, it said on Tuesday.

Production rose by 10 percent to more than 252,000 vehicles last year, while motor production increased 12 percent to 359,000 units, the local unit of the South Korean carmaker said.

Motor production is expected to rise to more than 450,000 units in 2012.

Kia Slovakia operates an assembly plant in the northern Slovak town of Zilina and is a major exporter in the euro zone country. (Reporting by Jason Hovet via Prague newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)