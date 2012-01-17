BRATISLAVA Jan 17 Kia Motors'
Slovak plant aims to lift production by more than 10 percent to
285,000 vehicles in 2012 after a similar rise in output last
year, it said on Tuesday.
Production rose by 10 percent to more than 252,000 vehicles
last year, while motor production increased 12 percent to
359,000 units, the local unit of the South Korean carmaker said.
Motor production is expected to rise to more than 450,000
units in 2012.
Kia Slovakia operates an assembly plant in the northern
Slovak town of Zilina and is a major exporter in the euro zone
country.
