BRATISLAVA, July 10 South Korean carmaker Kia
Motors Corp expects record production above 285,000
cars at its Slovakia plant this year, boosted by a strong
first-half performance.
Eek-Hee Lee, chief executive of the Slovak unit, said
European and Russian demand for the Sportage sport utility
vehicle (SUV), the Venga small family saloon and the Cee'd
compact was lifting output.
The Slovak car industry, including assembly plants for
Volkswagen and PSA Peugeot Citroen and the
sector's suppliers, is a key driver of the heavily
export-reliant economy and makes up as much as 13 percent of
GDP.
Production at Kia's plant in the northern town of Zilina
makes up over 10 percent of the company's global output.
Some 20 percent of Kia's Slovak production is sold in
Russia, with 12 percent exported to Britain and 11 percent to
France.
Kia Slovakia reported a 10 percent rise in production to
149,000 cars in the January to June period, bucking a trend of
declining sales at some western European manufacturers.
The company, among the euro zone country's biggest
exporters, posted a 10 percent rise in production last year to
252,000 vehicles, beating its pre-crisis peak of 201,000 cars in
2008 for a second consecutive year.
Kia said it will adjust its Slovak production lines to
launch a new model during a scheduled summer break for two weeks
at the end of July and beginning of August.
