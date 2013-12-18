PRAGUE Dec 18 South Korean Kia Motors'
will produce a record 300,000 cars at its plant in
Slovakia in 2013 as the factory ran at full capacity for the
first time in seven years, the carmaker said on Wednesday.
The plant in the northern part of the country is one of the
euro zone member's biggest exporters. It mostly produces
versions of the Cee'd small family car, the Kia Sportage SUV and
Kia Venga mini car designed for European and Russian markets.
Slovakia's automotive industry - which represents a big
driver for the central European country's economy - is based
around assembly plants of Kia, Germany's Volkswagen,
and French PSA Peugeot Citroen.
Kia, which launched its plant in Zilina in 2006, said in
January it planned to produce 290,000 cars in Slovakia in 2013,
just shy of its better-then-expected record 292,000 made a year
earlier.
"Our production has risen continually over the past seven
years," Eek-Hee Lee, president and CEO of Kia Motors Slovakia,
said in a statement. "We will continue with this success in the
next period."
So far this year, 22 percent of output at the assembly plant
was exported to Russia, with Britain as the next biggest foreign
market at 13 percent.
In July, Kia's local company chief Lee said the launch of
new models had helped the carmaker weather weakening sales in
Europe that had hit most other producers.
