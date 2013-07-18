PRAGUE, July 18 South Korea-based Kia Motors' car plant in Slovakia ran at full capacity for the first time in its seven-year history in the first half of the year, boosting production by 6 percent year-on-year to 158,900 vehicles.

The company's local chief said on Thursday the launch of new models helped it weather weakening car sales in Europe, which have hit most other producers.

"We believe that the new models that we put into production in 2013 will allow us to continue to run at full capacity," said Eek-Hee Lee, chief executive of Kia Motors Slovakia.

Engine production at the plant also rose 6.7 percent in the first six months of the year to 253,200.

The Kia plant in Slovakia, which launched in 2006 and is one of the euro zone member's biggest exporters, mostly produces the Cee'd and Sportage models well as the Venga.

Almost a quarter of output is exported to Russia. Britain is the next biggest market with 14 percent.

With the euro zone hit by a long-running debt crisis, European car sales slumped to their lowest six-months total in 20 years in the first half of 2013, suggesting no let up for an industry battered by overcapacity and weak demand. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)