June 5 Kia Motors is recalling
72,568 Rio small cars in the United States to address a
potential sensor problem that could lead to the front passenger
airbag deploying unnecessarily.
Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, is recalling
the cars from model years 2006 through 2008 because of possible
cracking of a printed circuit in the front passenger seat sensor
mat that could lead to the system not being able to detect
whether a child passenger is in the seat, according to documents
filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In that case, the airbag would deploy during a crash when
normally the sensor would tell it not to, increasing the risk of
injury.
If enough cracking in the circuit occurs, the airbag warning
light on the car's instrument panel will illuminate, according
to NHTSA documents.
No undesired airbag deployments or injuries related to the
issue were reported, according to NHTSA documents.
The recall to replace the sensor mat is expected to begin in
July, according to NHTSA documents.