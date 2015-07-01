BRUSSELS, July 1 Dutch biotech group Kiadis Pharma, which specialises in treatments for blood cancers and inherited blood disorders, said it would float on the Amsterdam and Brussels stock markets at 12.50 euros a share.

The group, which is currently in Phase II trials for its main product, leukaemia treatment ATIR 101, had previously set a range of 11.00 to 13.75 euros for its initial public offering.

At 12.50 euros, Kiadis Pharma will raise 37.6 million euros ($41.65 million) from its stock market debut if an overallotment option is exercised.

Kiadis Pharma, which will have a market capitalisation of 166.4 million euros, will start trading on Thursday.

Belgian holding company Quest for Growth, which has a minority stake in the group, said in a separate announcement that existing shareholders had agreed not to sell any shares in Kiadis Pharma within 12 months.

Kiadis Pharma appointed Kempen as the sole global coordinator, which will also be the transaction's joint bookrunner together with KBC Securities. Peel Hunt would act as co-manager, the company said. ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)