BRUSSELS, June 3 Dutch biotech group Kiadis Pharma, which specialises in treatments for blood cancers and inherited blood disorders, said on Wednesday it planned to list its shares on the Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges to raise funds for research.

The group is currently in Phase II trials for its main product ATIR 101, which aids the treatment of leukaemia by facilitating the transplantation of stem cells from family donors.

Kiadis Pharma said it expected the results of the trial in the first quarter of 2016, adding that interim data had shown the drug to be effective.

"Just as many patients die while being on a heart transplant list, there are people dying while waiting for a suitable bone marrow transplant," Kiadis Chief Executive Manfred Ruediger told Reuters.

"We are tackling this and provide new solutions to doctors."

The group said it estimated the market for ATIR 101 to be around 19,000 patients a year in the United States and Europe combined.

Another treatment, ATIR 201, focusing on rare blood disease Thalassemia would start clinical trials at the beginning of next year.

The group would announce details about the size and timing of the IPO at a later stage.

The company hired Kempen as the sole global coordinator, which will also be the transaction's joint bookrunner together with KBC Securities. Peel Hunt would act as co-manager, the company said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Adrian Croft)