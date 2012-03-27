March 27 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors said it resumed full production at its U.S. plant on Monday, more than a week after a fire broke out at a parts supplier.

Kia Motors suspended production at the plant in Georgia last week due to the fire, which broke out at a parts supplier on March 17.

The plant, with an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles, produces the Optima sedan, the Sorento SUV and parent Hyundai Motor's Santa Fe SUV.