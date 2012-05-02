SEOUL May 2 Kia Motors, South
Korea's No.2 carmaker after Hyundai Motor, said on
Wednesday it aims to increase global sales of its new, premium
K9 sedan by 37 percent next year as the carmaker looks to move
upmarket.
Kia Motors introduced the large-sized sedan in South Korea
on Wednesday and plans to roll out the model in Africa and the
Middle East later this year, a Kia Motors spokesman said. Launch
timings for the United States, China and other major markets
have not been decided, the spokesman added.
Kia said it is targeting sales of 25,000 K9 sedans next year
from 18,200 this year.
